It is one of the star destinations every summer, but for most mortals, visiting Ibiza can mean a considerable break in the wallet if the island is not well known. You can always choose to take your cooler from beach to beach, but those who want to stop along the way and sit at the table should know that there are still places to do it at reasonable prices. On this list there are those that are perfect for a quick snack, specializing in sandwiches and sandwiches; others allow you to try some of the island’s flagship dishes such as bullit de peix and seafood rice at a reasonable price; or eat grilled meat on the terrace of a country house. And although some of them are already among the regulars of tourists, all have resisted, at least for now, the temptation of losing their essence to become just another fashionable place. In fact, some don’t even have Instagram.

1.

To eat at Bar Costa you will probably have to wait, but it is worth it. Its hot bread sandwiches are among the best and best known on the island, and the town of Santa Gertrudis, with its typical Mediterranean white houses, also justifies a stop. In the past, it was a bar where peasants went, but it became popular in the 1970s and 1980s thanks to its ham sandwiches and the relationship of its first owner, Vicent Roig Pi, with the island’s artists and hippies. Today, the ham sandwich continues to be among the most sought-after —4 euros for Serrano ham, just over 7 euros for Iberian ham—, but there are also sobrassada, deer sausage or bonito. In total, you can choose between about 20 varieties.

🍽 Coast Bar. Church Square, s/n, 07814, Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera. Closed on Tuesdays.

2.

Can Sulayetas

Grilled sardines from Can Sulayetas. Joan F. Ribas

Authentic place where there are, well known by the Ibizans and little by tourists. Located in the middle of the countryside, away from the most crowded Ibiza, in appearance it is halfway between the bar-inn of a lifetime and a hippie farm with an air of chill out. It is famous for its sausage sandwiches on country bread that, according to what the former owner, Catalina Ramón, has told on some occasion, were born out of necessity: that of her son and a friend to kill their hunger after a night of partying. They also serve simple salads, pizzas (not exceeding 10 euros), grilled meat dishes (grilled, 15 euros) or grilled sardines. In their small menu they have vegetarian options and their own desserts that cost around five euros.

🍽 Can Sulayetas. Venda de Rubió, 127, 07815 San Miquel. Closed on Mondays.

3.

Another classic, but this time, right by the sea and dedicated to seafood cuisine. In operation since the eighties, it serves rice dishes, grilled fish, grilled Ibizan lobster, stews and its famous bullit de peix, one of the regional dishes par excellence, served with arroz a banda. Among the desserts, two local specialties stand out: the flared —a fresh cheese cake— and the greixonera, which is made with ensaimadas from the day before. The main ones do not fall below twenty-something euros, but they are adjusted prices taking into account the product, the location facing the Mediterranean and the average tickets on the island. They open for lunch and dinner and although it has space for more than 100 diners, it is advisable to make a reservation, especially if you have the option of sitting on the beach. And those looking for meat should refrain, not a single dish is made with this product here.

🍽 Can Pujol. Carrer des Caló, 112, 07829, Sant Josep de sa Talaia. Closed on Wednesdays.

4.

Country salad, potatoes and roasted peppers, and grilled meat at Ca’s Pagés. Joan F. Ribas

When the sun shines, sitting down to eat on a terrace under the shade of the trees already justifies, to a large extent, a stop. And so is Ca’s Pagès, a traditional house where they serve grilled meats and some homemade Ibizan dishes and desserts, and one of the emblematic restaurants in the north, open since the seventies. T-bone steaks, black puddings and chorizos, chickens and vegetables come out of its charcoal barbecue; but it is also worth trying the arroz de matanzas (typical of Ibizan winters, and therefore powerful) or the sofrit payes —in a clay pot, with potatoes, meat and sausages from the area, around 21 euros. The place is very close to the well-known —and almost a must-see when you go to Ibiza for the first time— dalias market. They do not accept reservations or card payments.

🍽 Ca’s Pages. Carretera de San Carlos, kilometer 10, 07840 Santa Eulària des Riu. Telephone: 971 319 029. Closed on Tuesdays.

5.

It has the title of the oldest bar in Ibiza -it opened in 1948- and it is also one of the most popular eateries on the island due to its contained prices, its homemade dishes and its atmosphere of a place anchored in time. They have meat dishes, fish, salads and tortillas, as well as daily options. Grilled cuttlefish, served with chips and salad, is one of its classics; but also rice —such as slaughter— and stews such as fish soup and beans with clams. The only drawback is that they do not accept reservations and in summer it is common for there to be people lining up at the door.

🍽 Saint John’s Bar. Carrer de Guillem de Montgrí, 8, 07800, Ibiza.