Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been penalized five places back on the grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season in Formula 1. The Spaniard has replaced his internal combustion engine (ICE) in São Paulo. A maximum of three are allowed, but for Sainz this is already his sixth of the season.
