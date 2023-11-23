The logo of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates is projected during an event in Dubai, on January 16. RULA ROUHANA (REUTERS)

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Just one week before the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28) takes place, countries and regions are beginning to warm up with what proposals and positions they will come up with. The COPs are a space for negotiation, for betting, winning and losing. They could even be compared to a food market: although everyone is negotiating how to feed themselves – or in the case of the COPs how to confront climate change – there are some who are negotiating at the fruit stalls, others at the vegetable stalls and a few more looking. the spices.

Something similar happens in the COPs, since, although the central and most heard axis is to reach an agreement on how to prevent the temperature from increasing more than 1.5°C by the end of the century (also known as the mitigation goal) , there are rooms thinking about how to negotiate adaptation to climate change, loss and damage—how to compensate countries already affected—, or sources of financing, among others. This year, for example, the global balance sheet will be made, a tool to monitor and evaluate how consistent current climate commitments are with what was agreed in the iconic Paris Agreement.

That countries go to a COP means that they will go to negotiate for themselves and for their region. And Latin America and the Caribbean is no exception. With the particularity that this is not a large emitter of the gases that generate climate change – it only represents 11% of historical emissions worldwide – and that in the package there are countries so diverse that they range from small islands to giants like Brazil, the regional bargaining chips at the COP are quite complex.

Taking into account that the Climate Change Conference is also a geopolitical market and an issue of who asks and who gives the money, these are some of the chips that the region will play during the next COP28, which will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates .

1. The piece that cannot be lost: Latin America and the Caribbean are also vulnerable

At the COP, not only what is being negotiated matters, but also what happens in the international political environment at the time of the negotiations. And there is something that worries the experts. The United Nations High-Level Panel published this year the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index and, although Latin America and the Caribbean is not at its best, according to the criteria of this index, its nations “appear as more resilient and less vulnerable within of all developing countries,” explains Maritza Florián, specialist in climate change and biodiversity at the environmental NGO WWF Colombia. Although logic would indicate that this is good news, the opposite is true.

An index that positions the region well – especially because it does not take into account factors internal to the countries, such as armed conflicts and migration – can cause it to receive fewer economic resources for development, including financing for climate change. “These results could leave Latin America and the Caribbean, once again, out of the picture as one of the most vulnerable regions to climate-related disasters,” adds Florián.

In fact, in a joint statement published by the region’s Environment Ministers in October, they also reject how this index was created. “It does not incorporate any debt indicator, it does not show climate change scenarios in the analysis and it is intended only for the recurrence of external shocks, which goes against the conceptual framework and technical precepts given by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). ”. For this reason, one of the things that the region cannot lose at COP28 is to demonstrate that it is vulnerable to climate change.

A forest fire in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca (Bolivia), in August 2019. picture alliance (via Getty)

2. First card to play: energy transition

Although it is not winning in vulnerability, there is something in which Latin America and the Caribbean could take the lead: in the energy transition. At the level of civil society, says Alejandra López, director of diplomacy at the Transforma think tank, things are moving so that one of the main decisions made at COP28 is to establish the “exit of all fossil fuels.” , not just coal, as established at COP26 in Glasgow.”

It is difficult for this to happen at this COP28 hosted by an oil country, but it does mean that the negotiation will talk about where to make the transition to renewable energies. What’s more, one of the proposals of the COP28 Presidency, led by Sultan Ahmed al Jaber, is to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 and, there, Latin America and the Caribbean can raise their hands and volunteer. Of course, calling the transition “just.”

“Latin America is the one that is very much involved in the discussion of the just transition. We are asking for ambition [ser muy explícitos en pedir que se abandonen los combustibles fósiles]but in exchange they give us a transition that is fair,” adds Florián.

A wind farm in Morro Branco, near the city of Fortaleza (Brazil). LightRocket via Getty Images

3. Second piece to play: nature

If there is something that the region has and a chip with which it can play, it is biodiversity, forests and nature. It is a combo that, together, is attractive not only to mitigate climate change (reduce emissions that go into the atmosphere), but to adapt (all the mechanisms to prepare and plan life to cushion its impact). . Furthermore, as Ximena Barrera, director of Government Relations and International Affairs at WWF, says, at climate change conferences there is an increasing need to combine it with other agendas, such as those on biodiversity. Under this umbrella, Latin America and the Caribbean can be attractive for obtaining resources.

A specimen of atlapetes pallidinucha, in a forest in Boyacá (Colombia). Felipe Villegas-Vélez

4. The chip that adds up: losses and damages

Loss and damage in climate diplomacy refers to the effects that climate change is already generating. Another way of looking at it is that, since adaptation has not been achieved, there are already consequences. Until two COPs ago, loss and damage was an issue relegated on the agenda, but thanks to the efforts of island states and small islands, it became the protagonist. In fact, at the last COP27, in Egypt, it was finally agreed to create an economic fund for losses and damages and a transition committee to set the rules of the game for how that fund will work. The good news for the region is that Chile, Colombia and Brazil are part of that committee. For this reason, as explained by Costa Rican Adrián Martínez, founder and director of The Climate Routethese representatives will have “a voice in realizing reparations and defining the future for hundreds of millions of people in the global south.”

The bad news, also remember, is that the draft that was agreed upon and that will be discussed at COP28 has some factors that could be worrying for the region. The first: that it was agreed that this fund would be housed for four years in the World Bank, something that, in general, the countries of the global south were opposed to. “It is a bank with a bad record towards developing countries, focused on giving loans,” says Martínez, when the essence of the fund is that it pays, not that it lends money to recover damages and losses due to climate change.

The second concern is who will receive money from this fund. In principle, blocs like the European Union wanted it to only end up in the hands of small islands and less developed countries that, in fact, under the scrutiny of climate negotiations, are already covered under a figure known as “circumstances”. specials”, which gives them the label of being more vulnerable to climate change, which not only guarantees them more attention, but more resources. In the final draft it was simply stated that the money would be allocated under a “resource allocation system,” but, for Martínez, it is a complex issue: “The establishment of vulnerability criteria or financing floors could severely limit the available funds.” towards Latin America,” he says.

A flood in Havana (Cuba), in an archive image. YAMIL LAGE

5. The next file: there will be a Latin COP in two years

The city that hosted this year’s Amazon Summit of Presidents will become, in two years, the headquarters of COP30. This is Belém do Pará, in Brazil, a city that has emerged as a key epicenter of climate conversations. What’s more, as Colombia’s Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, explained in a press conference, the idea is that the declaration that came out of that summit would not only go to the United Nations Assembly that was held in September, but would also be become part of the COP28 agenda. With this and with an upcoming Latin COP, the region is marking new steps.