Five perfect places to visit rainy days

There are destinations where rain causes A special charm. These places not only maintain their beauty on sunny days, but are completely transformed with water drops. While leaving home in days like this, it can be a challenge, some corners are prettier when the Climate is wetbecoming Perfect destinations to enjoy this time. Here we present five places in Spain whose aspect is optimized with the rain:

Irati jungle, Navarra: A green intensified paradise





Irati’s jungle is a spectacular Bean and Abeto Forest in Navarra, and one of the greatest and best preserved in Europe.

In rainy days, vegetation becomes even more lush and green colors intensify, creating a magical atmosphere for hiking lovers. Walking along its paths under a soft drizzle is a unique experience: the sound of the water hitting the leaves, the smell of wet ground and the brightness of the trees under the dim light of a cloudy sky.

2. Benamahoma and Grazalema, Cádiz: karst landscapes sculpted by water





Despite being in the south, the Sierra de Grazalema is the point in Spain Where it rains the most And that is reflected in its impressive views.

Peoples like Benamahoma seem detained over time, surrounded by mountains and nature that water has shaped for centuries. Throats, gorges or caves, generated by the action of water, charge a complete meaning in the rain. This corner of Cádiz is ideal to get lost between karst landscapes while fog and humidity give it the most special touch.

3. Combarro, Pontevedra: a Galician corner better under the high tide





Combarro is One of Galicia’s most special peoplesfamous for their granaries on the edge of the sea and their cobbled alleys.

If it is charming at any time of the year, during rainy days and high tide, the people acquire a very characteristic melancholic air. The water drops hit the stones while the sea water surrounds the old constructions, turning every corner into an idyllic postcard.

4. Santiago de Compostela: A mythical destination for gray days





Without leaving Galicia, Santiago de Compostela is the city that seems made for rainy days. His old town, with stone streets and historical monuments, is filled with puddles that They reflect the constructions traditional, creating a game of contrasts worthy of photography.

Walk through the Plaza del Obradoiro in the rain, with the echo of the drops falling on the cathedralit is a perfect moment for the most spiritual. The humid climate seems to enhance the mystical character of the city, giving it a unique charm.

5. Garajonay National Park, La Gomera: a mystical space between the fog





Garajonay National Park, in La Gomera, is a true temple to nature. His dense laurisilva forests next to the rain and the fog add an almost supernatural touch to their essence.

Walk through its paths for a rainy day, moving between the fog and crossing a dense and leafy vegetation, gives the feeling of accessing a new space. Get to him higher point From the park while the clouds cover the landscape makes it a great destination for a rainy day.

These five destinations are the proof that the rain does not have to ruin a getaway, but rather creates An opportunity to discover the best version of nature and architecture in some parts of Spain.