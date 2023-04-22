with photosFive people with disabilities will soon shine on a series of covers of the British edition of fashion magazine Vogue . Another fourteen people with disabilities can be seen inside. The idea: these people also love fashion, but the industry often lets them down. “There were a lot of tears.”

Dreaming away at beautiful photos in fashion magazines: everyone will have done it at some point, but part of society looks at something that seems impossible. Think of the clothing itself: if you don’t have a common size, you can’t go to many big brands. Also consider modeling: people with disabilities, visible or invisible, rarely see anyone who looks like them in magazines. Then you may get the idea that such work and such clothing are obviously not for you.

The industry is not set up for these people, as was also apparent during the planning of the photo shoots for the new one Vogue. The makers were looking for a photo studio in London, but almost all of them turned out to have steps somewhere. There was also no dressing room or dining room accessible to everyone. The final studio was adapted so that everyone could work there, with adjustable make-up chairs and mobile clothing racks so that stylists could come to the models. See also Guus and Manon Meeuwis (finally!) shine on wedding photo

Wheelchair and walking stick

For example, five covers were shot with five women. The first features Antiguan-American model Aaron Rose Philip (22), a transgender woman with cerebral palsy, a posture and movement disorder caused by brain damage. With her electric wheelchair, she shines in her dress from the Milanese brand Del Core:

Model Aaron Rose Philip on the cover of Vogue. © Vogue



The second cover features Ellie Goldstein (21), a British model with Down syndrome, in a Gucci dress:

Model Ellie Goldstein has Down syndrome. © Vogue



The American Justina Miles (20) is on the third cover in a Bottega Veneta dress. The partially deaf sign language interpreter went viral with her performance at Rihanna’s Super Bowl show:

Justina Miles was the first female deaf interpreter involved in a halftime show. © Vogue



Irish writer and activist Sinéad Burke (33), who has achondroplasia (dwarfism), helped Vogue to host the shoot and is himself featured in Alexander McQueen on the fourth cover:

Writer and activist Sinéad Burke helped organize the shoot. © Vogue



Hollywood star Selma Blair (50) adorns the fifth cover. The actress suffers from multiple sclerosis, MS for short, a chronic disease in which inflammation occurs in the central nervous system, which can cause failure symptoms. Dressed in Valentino, she posed with her cane: See also Tesla Cybertruck will/will not be a hit

Actress Selma Blair has MS. © Vogue



Lots of tears

Vogueeditor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who himself has a blood disorder and problems with his sight and hearing, thinks the covers are one of his ‘proudest moments’. “There were a lot of tears,” he says BBC News. “Many of the models thought photo shoots weren’t for them and couldn’t believe they were participating now.”

Everyone deserves to be seen, says the journalist. “When these songs appear, I hope that many people with disabilities will see them and say: I can not only see myself in Voguebut also in fashion.

