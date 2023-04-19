Municipal and State Police agents responded to the report of alleged firearm detonations in the community of Tejocota, municipality of Tequisquiapan, Querétaro

Querétaro.- This Tuesday night five people were murdered in the community of Tejocotemunicipality of Tequisquiapan, Queretaro.

The Querétaro State Attorney General’s Office (FGEQ) reported through social networks that on Tuesday afternoon reports were received about alleged firearm detonations in the community of Tejocote, in the municipality of Tequisquiapan.

Elements of the Municipal Police and the State Police quickly went to this community and, upon arrival, they found three bodies of lifeless people inside a building.

Besides, two women were found with gunshot wounds and were transferred in two ambulances to different hospitals. One of them died on the way and the other woman died in a clinic when receiving medical care.