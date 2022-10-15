In St. Petersburg, five people were injured when a biker hit pedestrians. The motorcycle driver, a 15-year-old teenager and a 21-year-old girl were hospitalized in serious condition. This was reported on October 15 by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

The incident took place on Kamennoostrovsky Prospekt on the Petrograd side in St. Petersburg. The biker was cut off by a Range Rover driver. After that, the motorcyclist flew onto the sidewalk at speed and demolished pedestrians.

According to law enforcement officials, five people were injured in the accident, three of them, including a 15-year-old teenager and a motorcycle driver, are in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation by employees.

Prior to that, on October 8, a motorcyclist knocked down two people to death near the village of Sokolova Pustyn in the Stupinsky district of the Moscow region. The motorcycle driver received fractures, numerous bruises and abrasions. He was hospitalized.