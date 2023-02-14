Five civilians were injured as a result of shelling of the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this on Wednesday, February 15, reported in the representation of the region in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

It is noted that among the victims there is a teenager born in 2008. He was wounded by an explosion on the Ukrainian mine “Petal”.

There is also information about damage to three civilian infrastructure facilities.

In total, on February 14, Ukrainian militants fired at the territories of the DPR with 85 different types of ammunition. Attacks were recorded in several districts of the republic: Zaitsevo, Gorlovka (Nikitovsky, Kalininsky districts), Donetsk (Kiev, Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky districts), Makeevka (Chervonogvardeysky district), and Yasinovatsky district.

Earlier on the same day, the building of the kindergarten was damaged as a result of an attack by the UAF in the city of Gorlovka in the DPR. The mayor of Gorlovka, Ivan Prikhodko, added that shells of Ukrainian militants were still exploding on Leninogorskaya Street.

Earlier, on February 13, five residents of Donetsk suffered from shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the injured was a teenager born in 2010 and three other women. According to local residents, walls and windows were shattered from a shell hitting the house.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

