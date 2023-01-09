Five people were injured in an accident with a bus from Kazakhstan on a highway in the Altai Territory

Five people were injured in an accident with a bus en route from Kazakhstan to Novosibirsk, on a highway in the Altai Territory. About it informs on Monday, January 9, REN TV.

According to the press service of the prosecutor’s office in the Russian region, everything happened 17 kilometers from the village of Pankrushikha. A bus from Kazakhstan left the highway and overturned.

There were 54 people in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Four victims were treated on the spot. One child required hospitalization.

Now employees of the State traffic inspectorate began to establish the circumstances of the accident.

Earlier, a regular bus overturned into a ditch in the Voronezh region, four people were injured as a result of an accident. According to the preliminary version, the 63-year-old driver lost control and allowed the exit from the road, after which the bus overturned on its left side.