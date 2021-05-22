Five cars, including a traffic police car, collided in the Bryansk region, as a result of which five people were injured. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the press service of the regional traffic police department.

“Five cars collided, including a traffic police car. Previously, five people were taken to a medical institution for examination by doctors, ”the ministry said. TASS…

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Bryansk near the village of Suponevo.

The press service noted that the car of the road patrol service became an accidental participant in the accident, “it was not he who provoked the accident.”

It is noted that hospitalization was required for one person.

An inspection is being conducted to establish the circumstances of the accident.

Earlier, on May 17, it became known that as a result of an accident in the Bryansk region with the participation of three cars, three people were injured. The cars in the road accident received serious technical damage.