Residents of the village of Ortolyk, located in the Altai Republic, got into an accident, as a result of which five people were injured. The driver of the foreign car and four passengers of the car were taken to the hospital. This was announced on Saturday, May 22, by the press service of the Republican Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD).

It is clarified that another passenger did not require hospitalization

“On May 2, at about 1:26 pm, in the Kosh-Agach district, at the 878th kilometer of the P-256 Chuisky tract highway, a 35-year-old local resident drove a Toyota Ipsum, moving from the side of the village. Kosh-Agach in the direction of Gorno-Altaysk, lost control and allowed an exit from the carriageway, with the subsequent overturning of the vehicle “, – reported on website departments.

According to him, the perpetrator of the accident did not have a driver’s license.

At the moment, an administrative investigation has been initiated into the incident, the circumstances of the accident are being established.

Earlier, on May 21, as a result of an accident involving a moped in the Orenburg region, one person died and another was seriously injured.