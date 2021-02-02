Several people were injured in a fight and suspected shooting in Sweden on Monday evening, police said.

Police said Monday evening that at least three people were injured and taken to hospital after the accident in Helsingborg, southern Sweden, and at least two others were still injured at the scene.

A number of people had previously reported an ongoing argument with possible gunfire. The circumstances of the accident are still unknown.

Helsingborg is the second largest city in southern Sweden, after Malmö.

Police said the hospital had been cordoned off.