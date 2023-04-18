Five people were injured after the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye region from Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). This was announced by the city administration on Monday, April 17.

At 20:50, the rescuers’ hotline received an appeal from a resident of the city, born in 1954, who lives on Independence Street.

“The victim from the shelling of the Grad MLRS received a barotrauma, a closed fracture of the right wrist joint in a typical place. The woman is hospitalized and she is the fifth victim of the Ukronazi shelling today,” the statement said. Telegramchannel of the city administration.

Earlier, the channel indicated that after 6 p.m., the first shelling damaged shops and power lines. The victims were hospitalized in the surgical department with shrapnel wounds. Another victim is a man born in 1938 with injuries to the lower extremities. He survived a direct hit and the destruction of his home.

On April 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out shelling of the Kievsky district of Donetsk. Due to the impacts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 13 transformer substations were de-energized.

On the night of April 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk. Part of the strikes hit the area of ​​the Transfiguration Cathedral, where civilians gathered for the Easter service.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.