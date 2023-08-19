JCCC: five people were injured in an explosion in the center of Donetsk

At least five people were injured in an explosion in the center of Donetsk. The victims were reported in Telegram– the channel of the DPR representation in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“During the construction work on Shkolny Boulevard, 5, an unidentified GP was detonated (identification is carried out by experts), as a result, five workers were injured of varying severity,” the DPR representative office at the JCCC said.

So far, only the age of four victims is known, data on the fifth are being established. The report states that three more men received injuries incompatible with life.

Previously, the possible cause of the explosion on Shkolny Boulevard was called the drop of a projectile from an unmanned aerial vehicle, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet. Emergency services and bomb squads are on the scene.