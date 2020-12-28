The Russian Ministry of Justice has included five individuals in the register of media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent.

Among them are well-known human rights activist Lev Ponomarev, as well as Sergei Markelov, Lyudmila Savitskaya, Daria Apakhonchich and Denis Kamalyagin.

For the first time, the ministry entered natural persons into this register, now the list consists of 17 foreign media-foreign agents.

how reported on the website of the department, the list has expanded in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation.

The Law on Mass Media Performing the Functions of a Foreign Agent was adopted in Russia in 2017.

At the end of last year, it was expanded to include individuals.

Last week, the Federation Council approved a law regulating the activities of individuals and organizations recognized as foreign agents and engaged in politics with funds from abroad.

Individuals and unregistered political NPOs can obtain foreign agent status. At the same time, the media will have to mark the publications of such organizations or people.