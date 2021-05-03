Five people were caught in a snow mass in the Tunkinsky region of Buryatia. This was announced on Monday, May 3, at the regional EMERCOM of Russia.

It is clarified that the message about the incident was received at about 20:05 (15:05 Moscow time).

“There was a message that a snow mass melted at the Gorelov pass near the Mondy settlement. In this area on the route there is an unregistered tourist group in the amount of 5 people “, – says the official website departments.

It is known that two of the tourists howled in touch and asked for help, there is no information about the rest.

Rescuers went to the scene to provide assistance. The group is ready to be strengthened by the Mi-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, which will deliver rescuers from the village of Nikola, Irkutsk region and evacuate victims from hard-to-reach areas.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that three skiers were killed in an avalanche in the Hautes Alps in southeastern France, their bodies were found. Now the police are identifying the victims. An investigation has also begun to establish all the details of the incident.