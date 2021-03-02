A 33-year-old woman was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca de Mucia hospital Location of the floor where the fire was declared. / 112

Sanitarians from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 attended to five people, of which one was transferred to the hospital, affected by smoke inhalation during the fire in a flat in the Murcian district of El Palmar.

112 received calls reporting the fire at 6:31 p.m. They indicated that they saw smoke coming out of the first floor of a five-story building located next to the Plaza de la Democracia. Local Police patrols, firefighters from the Murcia City Council’s Fire Extinction and Rescue Service (up to a total of 14 firefighters with 3 extinguishing vehicles and a head unit) and a Mobile Emergency Unit and 2 ambulances traveled to the site. non-welfare 061.

Firefighters and policemen evacuated about thirty people who were inside the building. The emergency health services treated five men aged 16, 56 and 58, a 33-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl. The 33-year-old woman was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.