A 33-year-old woman was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca de Mucia hospital
Sanitarians from the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 attended to five people, of which one was transferred to the hospital, affected by smoke inhalation during the fire in a flat in the Murcian district of El Palmar.
112 received calls reporting the fire at 6:31 p.m. They indicated that they saw smoke coming out of the first floor of a five-story building located next to the Plaza de la Democracia. Local Police patrols, firefighters from the Murcia City Council’s Fire Extinction and Rescue Service (up to a total of 14 firefighters with 3 extinguishing vehicles and a head unit) and a Mobile Emergency Unit and 2 ambulances traveled to the site. non-welfare 061.
Firefighters and policemen evacuated about thirty people who were inside the building. The emergency health services treated five men aged 16, 56 and 58, a 33-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl. The 33-year-old woman was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.
.