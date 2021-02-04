Five people, who all live in a Marratxi nursing home, have tested positive for Covid-19 eventhough they had received the vaccine.

The Balearic Ministry for Health said this morning that the five had received both vaccine jabs two weeks ago and despite not having any symptons they had all tested postive for Covid-19.

A health department spokesperson said that the main purpose of the vaccine was to reduce the full impact of Covid but they have launched a full investigation.

The Balearic government wants to vaccinate the whole population before the summer.