The rocket hit a residential building in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, killing at least five people. On Sunday, October 11, reports “RIA News” with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the residential building was completely destroyed, the bodies of the dead were removed from the rubble. According to the ministry, another 17 people were injured. Rescuers are working on the spot.

At the same time, the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan reports on 28 victims of the rocket attack.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that Ganja came under fire from the territory of the Berd region of Armenia.

Another aggravation of the military conflict between Baku and Yerevan in Karabakh took place on September 27. The parties suffer losses among the military and civilian population. They blamed each other for aggravating the situation.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.