At least five people were killed, 35 injured in the shelling of the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, said the assistant to the president of the republic, Hikmet Hajiyev.

According to Hajiyev, the Armenian Armed Forces have fired ballistic missiles across the country.

“As a result of the missile strike on Ganja, five people were killed, including two children, and another 35 were injured,” he wrote on Twitter.

UPDATE: 35 civilians have been wounded and 5 civilians killed as a result of Armenia’s missile attacks to Ganja. 2 kids are among the dead. Emergency works are still going on. Armenia’s terror and WarCrimes continues. pic.twitter.com/2WcLkeqVpB

– Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 16, 2020

He noted that serious damage was done to the city, and the rubble continues to be cleared. Earlier, the presidential aide noted that at least 20 houses were destroyed.

Armenia has denied its involvement in the strike.

On the night of October 17, Baku and Yerevan once again accused each other of striking. According to Armenia, two Azerbaijani drones attacked objects on Armenian territory and were destroyed. Baku denies these data.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan worsened on September 27. The sides accused each other of conducting shelling in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The fighting continues to this day, despite the ceasefire agreement.