In the city of Hailun, China’s northeastern province of Heilongjiang, a bus overturned, killing five people and injuring 10 more. On Wednesday, March 24, reports CCTV…

It is noted that the accident occurred in the morning at about 7:00 local time (2:00 Moscow time) in the village of Donglin, Hailun city district, with the participation of a bus from the Hungguang agricultural company, which is part of one of the largest agricultural holdings in China, Beidahuang Group. He rolled over on his side and slid into the ditch. At the time of the accident, there were 16 people inside the vehicle, including two drivers.

The cause of the tragedy was the improper operation of the bus. The driver, who was driving at the time of the accident, was detained by public security bodies.

The victims were hospitalized, they are provided with the necessary medical assistance.

The investigation into the causes of the accident continues.

