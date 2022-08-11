UpdateA boat with six people on board collided with a pillar from the Enneüs Heermabrug to the Amsterdam district of IJburg this afternoon. Five people on board were injured, one of them had to be taken to hospital. The boat sank after the collision.

Emergency services, including the water police, fire brigade and ambulance, arrived on the scene after a report of a water accident, just before five o’clock. It turned out to be a single-vehicle accident, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The boat was sailing in the direction of IJburg when, for an unknown reason, it came into contact with a pillar of the bridge, which is also known as the bra bridge because of the two white curves. The six people on board were rescued from the boat by bystanders. The boat made such water that it sank. According to a police spokesperson, it may have been a speedboat, but that is not yet certain ‘because it has sunk and is on the bottom.’ See also Health changes the quarantine days of the positive ones

One of the injured was taken to hospital and four people were checked on the spot by paramedics. Police are still investigating whether further investigation is necessary.

The fire service previously reported that three people were taken to hospital with injuries. It turns out to be one person.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.