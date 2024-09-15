CDMX.- The bodies of five men shot, with their hands tied and wearing hats on their heads, were found in southern Culiacán, Sinaloa.

According to local media, the discovery was reported at 7:00 a.m. and personnel from the Army, the National Guard, the local Police and the Prosecutor’s Office immediately arrived to carry out the corresponding proceedings.

The men were left on the sidewalk in front of a water park, next to the road leading to a CFE substation, according to Ríodoce. The bodies of the men, aged between 20 and 30, were found near where clashes between criminal groups and soldiers have been reported in the last week.