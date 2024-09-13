Home World

From: Karolin Schaefer

In France, several people had to be hospitalized after eating pesto. The symptoms of poisoning indicate a serious illness.

Munich – Five people are said to have eaten wild garlic pesto from a local manufacturer together on Monday (September 9) in the Centre-Val-de-Loire region of France. But a short time later, all of them had to be treated in hospital. The suspicion: botulism.

Five people show signs of poisoning after eating pesto: These are possible symptoms

According to reports from the French broadcaster BFMTV The pesto was a product from the local manufacturer “Ô petits oignons”. After eating it, those affected showed symptoms that indicated botulism – a life-threatening disease caused by botulinum neurotoxins. Only a few weeks ago, mushroom products were recalled due to the risk of botulism.

Loud Federal Institute for Risk Assessment Botulism is very rare. In Germany, fewer than ten cases are reported per year. Most cases are caused by contaminated food, such as canned vegetables or meat, that has not been heated sufficiently. In the containers, the bacteria can develop in an oxygen-free environment and form neurotoxins, it is said.

Eating such foods can be very dangerous. In the worst case, the poisoning can be life-threatening due to paralysis of the respiratory muscles, informs the health portal healthy.bundThe disease can affect both humans and animals. The following symptoms may occur with botulism:

Visual disturbances

Dry mouth

Speech and swallowing disorders

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Paralysis symptoms

Recall for pesto from France: Poisons may have formed in jars

Whether the symptoms of poisoning are actually caused by the pesto has yet to be definitively clarified. The leftover food was sent to the Institut Pasteur research center for analysis, as the French Ministry of Health announced in a Explanation announced.

In France, there is a suspicion that a wild garlic pesto caused severe food poisoning. © jirkaejc/imago

In addition, the manufacturer’s production conditions were examined more closely. The pestos were sold in glass jars. However, the manufacturer could not guarantee the sterilization of the jars. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, a recall for all glasses produced. The products were sold at various festivals and fairs between the end of March and the beginning of September.

The manufacturer has now commented on the incident. “There is currently no confirmation, but a strong suspicion. I sincerely apologize for this situation and have great sympathy for the group of people who are in the hospital,” it said in a Facebook-Contribution.

Pesto suspected of causing food poisoning: Ministry issues urgent appeal

The French ministry stressed that anyone who notices symptoms of poisoning after eating the pesto should seek medical attention immediately. Due to the incubation period, which can last several days, the authority is calling for “utmost vigilance”. Anyone who still has products from the manufacturer should not consume or open them to be on the safe side, but rather dispose of them.

Products are also regularly recalled in Germany. Most recently, sausages from Edeka and Marktkauf were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. Several batches of beer were also recalled due to signs of spoilage. (kas)