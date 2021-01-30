The helicopter crashed in eastern Cuba on Friday, January 29, reports Cubadebate…

According to the portal, as a result of the accident, five members of the aircraft crew were killed.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the republic note that the helicopter was heading from the province of Holguin to the province of Guantanamo. According to preliminary data, he could crash into a hill.

A commission of the country’s defense department has begun to investigate the circumstances of the plane crash.

We will remind that earlier five people died in the crash of a medical helicopter in the city of Bergville in the south-east of South Africa.