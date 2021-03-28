Five people were killed in a helicopter crash on a glacier east of Anchorage in the US state of Alaska. It was reported by the local department of public security, WBNG-TV reports.

Rescuers went to the scene. They found the only survivor there. He was hospitalized. His condition is assessed as “severe but stable.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the helicopter crash.

In January, it was reported that a helicopter crashed in Cuba en route from Holguín province to the Guantanamo Bay area, where a naval base and prison are located. The incident took place on the morning of January 29th. The aircraft crashed into a hill and crashed. As a result of the accident, five crew members were killed.