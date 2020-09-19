In the Nizhny Novgorod region, five people were killed in a collision of three cars. According to RIA News, among the dead there was a teenager 13-14 years old.

Three people, including a child, were hospitalized with various injuries.

The accident happened on the 442nd kilometer of the federal highway M-7 “Volga” at the turn to the village of Karaulovo in the Kstovsky district.

According to the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, one of the cars drove into the oncoming lane, where it collided with other cars. Two cars from the impact slid into a ditch.

Earlier in Volgograd, two people were killed in a collision of a car with a truck. The Land Rover driver violated the traffic rules by not giving way and collided with a truck. As a result, the driver and passenger of the SUV were killed. Two more passengers and a baby from this foreign car were injured and were hospitalized.