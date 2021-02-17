Five people died in an accident in the Bratsk district of the Irkutsk region. This is reported on website GU MIA of Russia for the region.

The accident occurred at night on the A-331 “Vilyui” highway between the cities of Tulun and Bratsk. According to preliminary data, a foreign car, and after it a bus, crashed into a standing truck.

As a result, the drivers of the car and the bus were killed on the spot. In addition, two passengers of the car were killed. Another deceased was found during the parsing of a foreign car at the scene of the accident, reports RIA News…

At the moment, there is information about the possible hospitalization of three passengers of the bus. The rest of the citizens were delivered to their final destination by a passing bus Irkutsk-Ust-Kut.

A criminal case has been initiated into the incident. The police are looking for witnesses and eyewitnesses in order to more accurately restore the picture of what happened.