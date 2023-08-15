Five people were killed in a collision between a car and a truck in the Tyumen region. This was announced on Monday, August 14, by the press service of the regional traffic police department in the Telegram channel.

The accident happened earlier that day on the 241st km of the Tyumen-Khanty-Mansiysk highway in the Tobolsk region, writes NSN. Passenger car Infiniti G35 during overtaking drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volvo truck.

As a result of the accident, a 38-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and two minors, including two children, who were in the car, died on the spot from their injuries. Another child later died in the hospital. Two more injured children, aged three and 11, are receiving medical assistance. Previously, a family from Tobolsk was driving in a foreign car: a couple and their five children.

All the circumstances of the incident are established. An operational-investigative group is working at the scene of the accident, reports RT.

Earlier on August 14, a 53-year-old woman and an eight-year-old child were killed in a five-car collision in the Krasnodar Territory. Three more participants of the accident were hospitalized with various injuries. The accident occurred on the M-4 “Don” highway.

Also on this day, a motorcycle driver died in an accident in St. Petersburg. He ran into a concrete fence on the territory of a garage cooperative, after which he collided with a parked Kia Ceed car. As a result, the man died. This year, he was brought to justice for violating traffic rules 25 times, the TV channel reports. “360”.

On August 13, in the Orenburg region, two minors died as a result of a collision on an electric scooter with a car. The children were driving along the road from the city of Sol-Iletsk towards the village of Trudovoye and lost control of the car during a U-turn, as a result of which they collided with a Lada Kalina car that was traveling in the same direction, the TV channel notes. “Star”. The circumstances of what happened are established.