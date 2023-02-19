Five people died and eight others were injured in an accident involving two cars and a bus in the Leningrad region. Among the dead is one child. This was announced by the source of “Izvestia” on Sunday, February 19.

The accident occurred on the Primorskoye highway between the city of Vyborg and the village of Sovetsky in the Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region.

As a result, five people died, including an eight-year-old child.

Three victims were hospitalized in the Vyborg Interdistrict Hospital. Among them there is one child, he is in serious condition. Another adult is now in critical condition.

At the moment, the Vyborg City Prosecutor Leonid Seliverstov is coordinating the activities of law enforcement services at the scene of the accident. An investigation into the collision has been launched.

Earlier that day, four children and an adult were killed in an accident involving a truck in the Chamzinsky district on the 31st km of the Ulyanovsk-Dubenki highway in Mordovia.

It is noted that the Lada car collided with the Mercedes, after which it flew into the oncoming lane, where it crashed into a truck.