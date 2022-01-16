In the city of Pechory, Pskov region, five people were killed in a collision between two cars. This was reported in the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports Interfax.

According to the agency, on the Pskov highway in the Russian region there was a head-on collision between Audi and Volga cars.

“Four people died in the accident, including one woman who was in the Audi, as well as the driver of the Volga,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the accident and establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, in the south of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, four people died in an accident with a bus, two of whom were minors. Previously, the cause of the accident was the departure of a passenger car into the oncoming lane.