A fire in a residential building occurred on the night of February 19 in Kirov, the press service reports. regional GU EMERCOM of Russia…

The fire signal was received by rescuers at 00:46 on Friday. The flames engulfed a wooden four-apartment house on Borodulin Street.

The fire is assigned an increased difficulty level. Eight fire brigades are working at the scene.

According to media reports, as a result of the fire, five people were killed and six were injured.

Recall that the day before, two children died in a fire in a private house in the village of Orda, Perm Territory. A criminal case was opened on the fact.