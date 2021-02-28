Five workers were killed and eight more injured in a man-made fiber plant in the city of Jirin in northeastern China due to a toxic gas leak, the newspaper said. Xinjingbao.

The leak occurred the day before at 21:30 local time. According to preliminary data, it was caused by a sudden breakdown of ventilation equipment in one of the workshops.

The injured workers are hospitalized and are in satisfactory condition. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

