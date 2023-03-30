Five people were killed and 27 others were injured in an accident in Hemisset province in northern Morocco. This was reported by the Moroccan News Agency (MAP) with reference to local authorities.

It is noted that the accident occurred on the afternoon of March 29.

“Five people were killed, 27 others were injured, including 12 seriously, as a result of an accident on Wednesday afternoon at the level of the national route 404, which links the village of Brachois with Rommany,” the report says.

According to the agency, the minibus driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The victims were hospitalized.

