Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 15:07

Four adults and one child died in the crash of a four-seater single-engine plane, in Jaboticabal, in the interior of São Paulo, this Saturday morning (23). According to the Fire Department, it was raining heavily as the aircraft approached its destination, the Monte Alto airfield (SP), around 20 kilometers from the place where it crashed.

The plane, model RV-10 and prefix PT-ZVL, is registered in the name of businessman Delcides Menezes Tiago. According to firefighters, Tiago was returning from Fernandópolis, about 230 kilometers from Monte Alto, where he had gone to pick up a couple of friends with whom he would spend the end of the year. Upon impacting the ground, the plane caught fire and exploded.

The names of the other four victims – two women, a man and the child – were not released.

Co-owner of several businesses, Tiago is known in the region as Thiago da Ótica, due to the chain of stores that bear his name. The businessman presided over the Commercial Association of Monte Alto four times between 1995 and 2004. The entity mourned Tiago's death on social media and suggested that, at the end of the wake, in the Basilica of Senhor Bom Jesus, the commercial establishments of the central region of the city lower their doors.

The causes of the accident are still to be determined. Activated, investigators from Cenipa's Regional Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Service (Seripa) are already collecting the first information necessary for aeronautical investigation, which aims to identify contributing factors and prevent similar accidents.