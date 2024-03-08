Five people died in a accident related to a humanitarian aid package in Loop, at least 11 other people are injured, according to Gaza Health Ministry officials and eyewitnesses. The event occurred around 11:30 am local time in the Al-Shati refugee camp, north of Loop when they dropped humanitarian aid packages from planes.

The aid package, airdropped as part of an international effort led by USAJordan, Egypt, France, the Netherlands and Belgium, sought to provide essential suppliessuch as food, in the midst of a growing humanitarian crisis in the region.

It was reported that Among the victims were two children, and that the injured were between 30 and 50 years old. Although an initial investigation indicated that the US airdrop was not responsible for the deaths, it was announced that a more thorough investigation would take place.

A video shared on social media showed the moment when aid packages, suspended from parachutes, appeared to become entangled in the air, which may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

Airdrops as a method of aid delivery have been criticized by various international organizations, arguing that they are insufficient to address the urgent needs of the population in Gaza. The United Nations has warned of possible widespread famine among the region's approximately 2.3 million people.

In response to the situation, the president Biden announced the construction of a temporary dock on the Mediterranean coast of Loop to receive shipments of humanitarian aid. However, this project is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Humanitarian aid launched on Gaza

The government of Israel has expressed support for the dock plan, noting that it will allow an increase in the delivery of humanitarian aid, although security checks will be carried out in accordance with Israeli standards. With information from CBS News.