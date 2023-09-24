Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/24/2023 – 18:01

Five men died after a confrontation with police officers in the early hours of Saturday (23), in Crisópolis, in the interior of Bahia. According to the Military Police (PM), the operation aimed to combat drug trafficking.

In a statement, the corporation explained that the military was informed that armed men were selling drugs on Rua Maria Eunice, in the central region of the municipality. “Immediately, the police went to the indicated location and, as they approached, they were greeted by gunshots,” he says.

According to the PM, after the exchange of gunfire, a man was injured and was taken to Crisópolis Municipal Hospital, where he ended up dying.

Afterwards, the military continued searching the region and, in a new confrontation, four people were injured. The PM states that the suspects were also rescued, but did not survive their injuries.

During the operation, agents from the Independent Specialized Police Company (CIPE) Nordeste seized a submachine gun, a shotgun, three revolvers, ammunition, precision scales, cocaine and marijuana.