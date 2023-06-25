Home page World

All five “Titan” passengers lost their lives. But other people would have almost been in their place. However, they cancel for different reasons.

Munich – After days of searching, it has been clear since Thursday (June 22): All Five passengers of the mini-submarine “Titan” died in an implosion. Debris from the mini submersible was discovered near the wreck of the Titanic, which was the adventurers’ destination. At least five other people previously considered boarding the submersible – but have yet to cancel for various reasons.

Tragedy about the “Titan”: Five more people should be on board the unfortunate submarine

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, businessman Shahzada and his son Suleman Dawood, French deep-sea explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet and British billionaire Hamish Harding died in the tragedy deep in the Atlantic. After the accident, serious allegations were made against expedition leader Rush in particular. Accordingly, he is said to have dismissed safety concerns and bought inexpensive material for the “Titan”.

According to a report by daily mail, there could have been completely different passengers on board. Including diver and friend of Hamish Harding, Chris Brown. The two were together on an island belonging to Virgin founder Richard Branson when they planned the trip with the “Titan”. After “a few beers”, Brown Hamish agreed to travel with him to the Titanic. He had already paid £80,000 in advance, but ultimately dropped out due to safety concerns. In a video, he said the sub looked “shabby” to him. He is now “deeply saddened by the tragedy on the ‘Titan'”.

Expert expresses criticism of “titanium” material: “Never used successfully at great depths”

Another man who almost embarked on the June 18 expedition on the OceanGate submarine is David Cocannon. Because of a professional meeting, he had to cancel shortly beforehand. “As I posted last week, I was scheduled to take part in this expedition and indeed this dive, but I had to cancel to attend to another urgent client matter,” he said in a statement released by the Titanic Book Club .

Robert Mester, ex-marine soldier and deep-sea rescue expert, also had the chance to see the Titanic with his own eyes. The company OceanGate initially offered him a trip on the “Titan” predecessor “Antipodes”. Then came the offer for the “Titan” submarine. “Honestly, instead of making this trip, I found something else to pass the time,” the American said, according to the British tabloid. However, the equipment of the mini submersible put him off. “The ‘Titan’ has a hull made of carbon fiber, a material that – how shall I put it – has never been used successfully at great depths,” said Mester. It was clear to him that it was not suitable for a dive to the Titanic wreck.

The billionaire and his son were supposed to travel to the Titanic on the “Titan” – but canceled at short notice

Finally, there would be billionaire Jay Bloom and his son Sean. Unlike the other three “near-passengers,” they were firmly planned, as the Blooms did in an interview with the TV network CNN tell. However, Sean has expressed major concerns about safety. However, Stockton Rush dismissed them, as revealed by a published chat history with Jay Bloom. The OceanGate boss would have tried to convince father and son to travel on the “Titan” – even for a hefty discount. Instead of 250,000, he is said to have only asked for $150,000 per ticket.

Despite all this, the doubts remained. Ultimately, the billionaire canceled due to time constraints. Their spots were eventually given to Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman. The fate of the two affects Bloom particularly. “All I could see when I saw the father and son was me and my son, that could have been us,” he said CNN. (asc)