In Syktyvkar, a fire broke out in a private residential building that killed five people, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire happened on Tuesday morning on Starovsky Street. The bodies of five adults were found at the scene by rescuers, the identities of the victims are now being established.

By the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire spread on an area of ​​49 square meters. The extinguishing was attended by 20 personnel and six pieces of equipment. The causes and circumstances of the fire are still unknown.

In the Saratov region, a school caught fire earlier, the area of ​​the fire was 870 square meters. As a result of the incident, the roof of the building was damaged. In the regional center Yekaterinovka, after the fire, the local authorities declared an emergency regime.