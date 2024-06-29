Officers from the Salamanca National Police, in collaboration with the Tamames Civil Guard Post, have arrested two young women and three young men, aged between 20 and 21, of Spanish nationality, for having kidnapped an illegal foreign woman for five days in order to steal all her money with violence and intimidation. Two of the detainees had numerous police and criminal records, and one of them had escaped from the penitentiary centre where he was supposed to be serving his sentence, according to the Government Subdelegation.

The investigation began when agents from the Immigration and Border Brigade learned of the deprivation of liberty of a foreign woman in an irregular situation. After several weeks of investigation, including surveillance and monitoring, part of the group was located in the town of Tamames, where in collaboration with the Civil Guard, two of its members were arrested. After these arrests, the rest of the members of the group were arrested in Salamanca and Carbajosa de La Sagrada.

The woman was deprived of her liberty for five days, during which she was subjected to physical violence and intimidation with a knife. She was moved from one location to another on four occasions, moving her from Salamanca to the town of Barbadillo, Morilles and back to Salamanca capital, where she was able to be released. The victim explains that during her deprivation of liberty, and despite knowing her precarious situation, they stole all the money she was carrying, and she was forced to give them the code and password of her current account, so that they could empty it, using Bizum.

As a result of surveillance and monitoring, it has been proven that the perpetrators were driving discreet vehicles so as not to attract attention, but that they did so without even having a driving license. Once arrested, the perpetrators were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty, which ordered the imprisonment of one of them.