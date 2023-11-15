They dismantle in Murcia a criminal group made up of five people very actively dedicated to scams committed through procedures known as the “Tocomocho” and the “Estampita.” These are scams that require high specialization and in which several people are involved to deceive the victim and thus be able to steal money, jewelry or any high-value object.

The investigation by specialized agents of the National Police took place between the months of June and September of this year, after detecting an increase in complaints about this type of scam in the Region of Murcia, managing to dismantle the group before it settled in area.

Several citizens filed complaints at National Police stations in the city of Murcia, in which they reported that they had been victims of this type of scam and that they had been deceived by two people with the excuse of collecting a supposed lottery prize, reaching to give them significant amounts of money between 1,000 and 2,000 euros in cash and even jewelry valued at almost 5,000 euros.

The investigative work made it possible to identify and arrest five people, four men and one woman, members of this criminal group, who are accused of various crimes of fraud and who are also being sought nationally for the commission of similar acts in the province of Malaga. However, they had not been able to be arrested before because they moved throughout the national territory in caravans, touring the area of ​​eastern Spain and spending the night in different beach campsites.

The “tocomocho” scam turns out to be the old trick of the supposedly winning lottery ticket, in which a person pretends to be disabled or illiterate and approaches the victim to ask for help in order to collect an important prize, using the expression ” he played a lot, he played a lot”, which gives the scam its name. At that moment, a third person comes into play and convinces the victim to withdraw a certain amount of money from the bank, give it to the person who pretends to be disabled or illiterate, and between them collect the prize and distribute the money widely. benefit for them.

On the other hand, the scam known as the “estampita” has a similar procedure, but in this case the illiterate person shows his victim a significant amount of counterfeit bills inside a bag and tells him that he wants to give it to a person. good person. The “hook” comes into play and they make the victim believe that he is going to win a lot of money, but that he must first demonstrate her good faith by giving her some money or jewelry.

The perpetrators of this type of crime efficiently play with human psychology and obtain a large amount of money or valuables from the victims.