National Police agents proceeded to arrest five men of Spanish nationality, aged between 26 and 39 years for drug trafficking. Agents from the Narcotics Group of the Cartagena Police Station began an investigation in relation to the sale of drugs from an alleged cannabis association in the Los Barreros area.

The agents requested an entry and search warrant from the Court of Instruction on Duty. Once granted, they accessed said establishment, where they verified that the premises had a video surveillance system and access controlled by a video intercom. In the registry, the investigators were able to seize nearly €400 in cash, more than 1 kg of marijuana buds and almost 50 grams of hashish.

Among the substances intervened, there was also a new variety of marijuana consumption called ‘cookies’. These are cookies made from the extraction of oil from the buds of the plant, which is mixed with other confectionery ingredients and cooked in the oven. Its sale price is four times higher than that of traditional marijuana and its consumption is potentially more dangerous than that of the smoked plant, since its effects take much longer to be appreciated, which makes it difficult to know when the right amount was consumed and with which can more easily suffer an overdose. In addition, the effect of ingested marijuana is more powerful and lasting.

The detainees, some of them with police records, are the president, the treasurer and three managers – one of them the secretary – of the alleged association. Three of them were placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction on Duty.