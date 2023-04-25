Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:47



The National Police arrested three women and two men as alleged perpetrators of a robbery with violence in a shopping center in Murcia. One of those involved was surprised by private surveillance outside and tried to hide the loot under a car. After being detained while waiting for the agents, the other authors came to his aid who struggled with the security members and began their flight that ended in Lorca.

The detainees arrived at the scene of the events and divided up individually in the store to enter the changing rooms and remove the labels and alarm devices from the garments. When they left the place, the employees saw the evidence and reported the theft.

The National Police deployed a search device to try to locate these people and set up a control in the area. The driver ignored the police instructions and thus began a chase of almost 70 kilometers along the A-7 motorway.

The fleeing vehicle reached speeds of over 200 km/h in pursuit and carried out maneuvers in which it endangered the integrity of other drivers. After joining several police indicatives, they managed to stop the car and arrest the five occupants. They are accused as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of robbery with violence, against traffic safety, resistance and disobedience.