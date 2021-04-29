Lady Gaga holds one of her dogs at an event in New York in 2015. Getty

Five people have been arrested after being linked to the kidnapping of singer Lady Gaga’s dogs, Los Angeles police have reported. The detainees are charged on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. The authorities’ report comes a month after Ryan Fischer, the music star’s dog walker, was shot in the chest by two men who kidnapped the dogs. Fischer suffered injuries to one of his lungs.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Jackson; Lafayette Whaley, 27, and Jaylin White, 19. Also arrested were Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50, who were charged with being accomplices. According to authorities, McBride found the dogs, called the bounty number, and returned them. She was in a relationship with Harold White, Jaylin’s father, one of the main suspects in the case.

In late February, Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, was leading three bulldogs on a leash through a residential area of ​​Hollywood. A video shows two people getting out of a car, fighting and shooting Fischer. The men took two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, but the third dog managed to escape and was found on the street. Lady Gaga offered the thieves half a million dollars to get their pets back, without asking for an explanation in return. The actress, who was in Rome filming Gucci, the Ridley Scott movie. The dog walker recovered from the shot after going through the hospital and sustaining lung injuries.

