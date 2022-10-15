New Lion.– Men armed with rifles shot five people in a meat warehousein Juarez.

Paramedics and municipal police confirmed that Two people were left dead inside the building and three more were found outside..

The gunshot attack It was reported at 8:20 p.m. in a warehouse located on Valle de los Almendros street, between Ficus and Valle de Guayana, in Colonia Monte Krystal, fourth sector.

According to early versions, criminals they arrived on foot and fired at the victims.

