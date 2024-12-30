The Argentine Justice has prosecuted the five defendants for the death of Liam Payne, the former member of One Direction who died on October 16 after falling from a third floor at the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires.

The decision, led by Judge Laura Graciela Bruniard, also included a preventive detention order for two of the defendants: Brian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyrawho would have delivered drugs to the British singer, and whom the justice system seized for 500 thousand dollars.

The hotel manager, Gilda Martinwho was present on the day of the events, and the person in charge of the place, Esteban Grassi. Furthermore, according to ‘Infobae’, the businessman Roger Nores He is accused of the crime of manslaughter and has been prohibited from leaving the country.

Liam Payne’s autopsy showed that “in the period of at least his last 72 hours, the singer only had traces in his body of polyconsumption of alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant.” In addition, he noted that his death was caused by “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage” as a result of the fall and concluded that, as there were no signs of protection, “he could have fallen into a state of semi-or total unconsciousness.”









The last hours of Liam Payne

According to TMZ, the night before his fateful death, Payne had placed several orders for alcohol, including four bottles of whiskey. Eight hours later, he placed another order for five more bottles. As the investigation progressed, it was revealed that the singer had also requested illegal substances.

According to the aforementioned media, the former One Direction asked for 6 grams of cocaine, in addition to hiring two prostitutes who came to his room and who assured that the singer refused to pay them for their services. Hours later, Liam placed an additional order for 7 grams of cocaine from a hotel employee.

When the police arrived at the hotel room, they found four bottles of champagne, a bottle of whiskey, pills, cocaine, fragments of burned cans, metallic foil, a lighter and a cell phone. In the bathtub they found remains of a candle and aluminum foil.

GTRES





Since his death was announced, fans of the singer did not hesitate to leave details outside the hotel in Buenos Aires, just as his followers in London created an altar where they left letters, photographs, flowers and other details to say goodbye to their idol. .