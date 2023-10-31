Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 6:25 p.m.



The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received this Tuesday around 11:20 a.m. a call reporting a fire in a room in a house located on Camino Venta Cristobal, in La Tercia, Lorca, where five people were injured, of which three They had to be taken to the hospital, according to reports from 112.

Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Management of Emergencies and Health Emergencies 061 went to the scene. The Local Police of Lorca and the Civil Guard were also informed.

The firefighters, from the scene of the fire, confirmed that it was out and that their intervention was not necessary. Even so, they requested health support to care for five people affected by the fire.

The doctor from the Emergency Medical Unit (UME) requested support from the Emergency and Primary Care Service ambulance, and a care ambulance, to care for the five affected. Once the victims, between 31 and 55 years old, were treated and stabilized, three of them (two with smoke poisoning and one with unspecified burns) were transferred to the Rafael Méndez Hospital in Lorca. The other two affected were treated ‘in situ’.