According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in California, the actor was the victim of a ketamine distribution network; two people were arrested | Photo: EFE/epa/OLAF KRAAK

Authorities in the US state of California said on Thursday (15) that actor Matthew Perry was the victim of an illegal ketamine distribution network and reported that so far five people have been reported for the death, including his personal assistant.

“The investigation revealed the existence of an extensive clandestine criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr. Perry and others,” Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said at a news conference.

According to Estrada, this network included the “direct assistant, several intermediaries, two doctors” and a drug dealer named Jasveen Sangha, known as “the ketamine queen.”

Authorities said Perry obtained the ketamine that killed him from Sangha, that the syringe was provided by doctor Salvador Plasencia and that the actor’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, was the one who injected him with the drug on the day of his death on October 28 last year.

Both Plasencia and Sangha were arrested Thursday in Southern California. The prosecutor added that the defendants took advantage of Perry’s “addiction issues” to profit from him and “enrich themselves.”

At least three people have pleaded guilty: Iwamasa, who admitted injecting the actor with the drug, Mark Chavez, who admitted selling ketamine to Plasencia, and Erik Fleming, an acquaintance of the actor, for obtaining ketamine from Sangha.

Perry died in a bathtub at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy revealed the causes were “high levels of ketamine” in his blood, “drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine.”

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the series “Friends”, spoke about how difficult it was to deal with addiction in his memoir published in 2022.

