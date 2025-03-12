The sanction to Ángel Correa is already known for his insults to block Fernández in the Getafe-Atlético de Madrid played last Sunday. The Atlético de Madrid player has been sanctioned with five games in total, four for the words he told the collegiate and another by the red card he saw after an entrance to Djené.

With this sanction, the Argentine footballer will not play the next meetings of national competitions, which are against Barcelona, ​​Espanyol, Sevilla and Valladolid of LaLiga and the return of Copa del Rey semifinals against Barcelona.

“After showing the red card, this player addressed me in the following terms: ‘Son of a thousand whores, Cagón. Your mother’s shell ‘”, They were the words collected by the referee in the minutes of the meeting. After the same, Correa apologized on his social networks both block Fernández, and his fans and fans.

However, this apology has not served as a possible attenuating and the rojiblanco player has finally received five sanction matches, under what collected in article 99 of the Disciplinary Code.

“Insult, offend or address the referee in terms or attitudes main, assistants, fourth referee, managers or sports authorities, Unless it constitutes more serious offense, it will be sanctioned with suspension of four to twelve games, “says said precept.

Although the Discipline Committee has applied the minimum sanction, it has not taken into account the apologies of the player: “Finally, the player’s reaction being laudable through his social networks, in no way such apologies can have a strict sense of consideration and the pretended effects of spontaneous repentance as an attenuating circumstance. ”