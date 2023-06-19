The Israeli Army carried out a raid on the city of Jenin on Monday that reflects the explosive potential of the situation in the West Bank, amid growing calls within the government of Benjamin Netanyahu and the settler leadership for a large land operation in the north of this occupied territory. The raid has caused the death of five Palestinians, including a teenager, and wounded 91. Among the Israeli soldiers and border police officers, another seven were injured. It is the first time since the end of the Second Intifada, in 2005, that the Israeli Armed Forces have opened fire in the West Bank from Apache helicopters. They have done so to facilitate the evacuation of their troops, amid what they have described as an “intense firefight” with local militants.

Two of the dead are Islamic Jihad militants and a third from Hamas. Two others have been arrested. Raids in the West Bank are practically daily, but it is not usual for them to end in nine hours of fighting. Nor is it that the Israeli troops are forced to leave behind an armored vehicle -damaged with an explosive trap in an ambush- and military jeeps for having been too exposed to the fire of the Palestinian armed groups.

Although the helicopters apparently did not fire directly at the militants, their use shows how Jenin and Nablus, the two main cities in the north of the West Bank, have become bastions of armed youths – increasingly better organized outside the traditional militias. who systematically react to raids with a mix of gunfire, explosives and stones. “We will continue to take an offensive approach. We will use all means at our disposal,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant tweeted. The Islamic Jihad has assured that the use of aerial shots – which was also occasional during the Second Intifada (2000-2005) – will lead its men to “use tools that will surprise the enemy”.

Detonation of an explosive by an Israeli military armored vehicle, during the raid on the West Bank city of Jenin, this Monday. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH (AFP)

The Palestinian National Authority Foreign Ministry has described the operation in Jenin as a “dangerous escalation that will drag the region into further bloodshed” and has called on the international community to “intervene immediately.”

The incursion this Monday occurs in the midst of a buzz around a large land operation in the north of the West Bank, which has been requested for months by the most radical sector of the Executive that was sworn in in December, the most right-wing in its 75-year history. From Israel. The finance minister, the far-right Bezalel Smotrich, has tweeted after the raid that “the time has come to replace the operations with pincers for a broader one to eradicate the nests of terrorism in northern Samaria [nombre oficial israelí de la zona] and restore deterrence and security.” Last February, the deadliest incursion into the West Bank since 2005 took place in Nablus, with 11 Palestinians dead (four of them civilians) and more than 100 wounded. A month earlier, the Israeli Armed Forces killed another 10 Palestinians in another, also in Jenin.

